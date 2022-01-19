Everest Tops 1-Day Volume of $485,816.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $485,816.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

