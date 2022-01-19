Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $36.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVH opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

