Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

