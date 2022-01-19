Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 567,467 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 567,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.
- On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.
- On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.
TELA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,827. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
