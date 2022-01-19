Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 567,467 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 567,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

TELA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,827. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.