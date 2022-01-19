Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$35.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
