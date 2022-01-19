Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$35.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

