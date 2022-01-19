Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1,398.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

