Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61. 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

About Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

