Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. 7,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,744 shares of company stock worth $30,761,936. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

