Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as low as C$7.20. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.22, with a volume of 120,569 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The stock has a market cap of C$648.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.61.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

