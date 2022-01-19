Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.