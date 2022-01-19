Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

