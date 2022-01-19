Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

