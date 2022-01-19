Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Up 10.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 307,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 927,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$206.19 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14.

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, Director Gregory Harold Smith bought 200,000 shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

