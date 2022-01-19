Falconswap (FSW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 50.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $732,678.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

