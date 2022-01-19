Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $45.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farfetch by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.