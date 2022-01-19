Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 115,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

