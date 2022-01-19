FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

