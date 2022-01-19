FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

