FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

NYSE FIGS opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. FIGS has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

