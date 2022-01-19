Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,121. The company has a market capitalization of $513.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

