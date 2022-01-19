Financial Review: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.02% 0.26% Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.61 $703.03 million $0.96 10.24 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.14 $7.28 million $1.93 13.08

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

