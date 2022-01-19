Financial Survey: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) vs. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -34.30% -31.90% Yumanity Therapeutics -605.00% -147.18% -73.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inozyme Pharma and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Yumanity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,410.20%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Yumanity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million N/A N/A Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million 3.66 -$57.49 million N/A N/A

Inozyme Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yumanity Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain. The company was founded by Susan Lindquist and Tony Coles in December 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

