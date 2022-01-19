First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $905.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $842.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

