First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 609.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.