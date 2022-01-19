First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $130.80 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

