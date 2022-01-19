First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.