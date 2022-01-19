First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.