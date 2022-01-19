First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Encompass Health by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

