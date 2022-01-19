First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

FMBI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

