First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

