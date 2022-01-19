First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. 66,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.