First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

LMBS opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.06. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

