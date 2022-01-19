First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QCLN stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,138. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

