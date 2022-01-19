First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RDVY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

