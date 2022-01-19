FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,438,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 652,240 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,626 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

