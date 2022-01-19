Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,835. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 443.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 212.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

