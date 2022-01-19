FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $111,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

