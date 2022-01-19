FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Trading Down 0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

