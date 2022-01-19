Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.45 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.