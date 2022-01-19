Forbion European Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 19th

Forbion European Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Forbion European Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Forbion European Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FRBNU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

