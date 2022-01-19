ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ForgeRock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 5981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

