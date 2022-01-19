Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CGI were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

GIB stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

