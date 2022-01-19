Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.33. 16,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,623. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

