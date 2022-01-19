Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Shares of FBHS opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

