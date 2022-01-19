Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. 526,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

