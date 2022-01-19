Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 38.1% in December

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. 20,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in FOX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FOX by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FOX by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

