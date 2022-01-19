Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,389. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $117.59 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

