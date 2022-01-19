Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $842.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.16 million and the highest is $875.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

