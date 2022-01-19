Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $613,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

