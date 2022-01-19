Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $161.42 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,295,998,324 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

